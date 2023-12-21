Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

PandG

Unilever

Henkel

Liby

Kao

Nice

Church and Dwight

Lion

Clorox

NaFine

Lam Soon

Nirma White Cat

The Concentrated Washing Powder Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Concentrated laundry detergent refers to the washing powder produced according to the Class B standard of the National Standard for Washing Powder (GB 13171-97). The characteristics of concentrated washing powder are: high density, high content of surfactant, strong detergency, easy to rinse and so on.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Concentrated Washing Powder market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Concentrated Washing Powder market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Concentrated Washing Powder landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Tasteless accounting for of the Concentrated Washing Powder global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household Cleaning segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Concentrated Washing Powder include PandG, Unilever, Henkel, pby, Kao, Nice, Church and Dwight, pon and Clorox, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Concentrated Washing Powder in 2021.

This report focuses on Concentrated Washing Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrated Washing Powder market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Concentrated Washing Powder market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Tasteless Tasteful

What are the different "Application of Concentrated Washing Powder market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household Cleaning

Laundry Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concentrated Washing Powder

1.2 Classification of Concentrated Washing Powder by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Concentrated Washing Powder Market Drivers

1.6.2 Concentrated Washing Powder Market Restraints

1.6.3 Concentrated Washing Powder Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Concentrated Washing Powder Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Concentrated Washing Powder Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Concentrated Washing Powder Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Concentrated Washing Powder Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Concentrated Washing Powder Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Concentrated Washing Powder New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Concentrated Washing Powder Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Concentrated Washing Powder Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Concentrated Washing Powder Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

