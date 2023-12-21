Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Commercial, Household) , Types (Three Primary Color Fluorescent Tubes, Cold White Fluorescent Fluorescent Tube, Warm White Fluorescent Fluorescent Tube) , By " Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market-2024 " Region

Philips Lighting

Osram

GE

Neutral

Facom

Schneider Electric

Narva

Kaufel

Sylvania

Orbitec

RS Pro

Megaman

Nora Lighting

Lightbuibs

Feit Kolmart

The Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Straight fluorescent lamp is a kind of fluorescent lamp. It uses the low-pressure mercury vapor to radiate ultraviolet rays during the discharge process, so that the phosphor emits visible pght. Therefore, it belongs to the low-pressure arc pght source.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Straight Fluorescent Lamp market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Straight Fluorescent Lamp market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Straight Fluorescent Lamp landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Three Primary Color Fluorescent Tubes accounting for of the Straight Fluorescent Lamp global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Straight Fluorescent Lamp include Phipps pghting, Osram, GE, Neutral, Facom, Schneider Electric, Narva, Kaufel and Sylvania, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Straight Fluorescent Lamp in 2021.

This report focuses on Straight Fluorescent Lamp volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Straight Fluorescent Lamp market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Three Primary Color Fluorescent Tubes

Cold White Fluorescent Fluorescent Tube Warm White Fluorescent Fluorescent Tube

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Commercial Household

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Straight Fluorescent Lamp

1.2 Classification of Straight Fluorescent Lamp by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Drivers

1.6.2 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Restraints

1.6.3 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Straight Fluorescent Lamp Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Straight Fluorescent Lamp New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Straight Fluorescent Lamp Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Straight Fluorescent Lamp Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

