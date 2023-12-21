Digital &Amp; Mechanical Food Scales Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Tanita

CAMRY

Taylor

Kalorik

Alessi

Alexandra

Goldtech

Contech

DigiWeigh

Brecknell

Cuisinart

Myweigh AWS

The Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Kitchen scales measure weight by way of a spring that lowers under the weight of a food item. There are two basic styles of mechanical scales: platform scales (you set the food to be weighed on a platform) and hanging scales (pke youâd see in a supermarket produce section).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Digital and Mechanical Food Scales market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Digital and Mechanical Food Scales landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Digital Food Scales accounting for of the Digital and Mechanical Food Scales global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Domestic Kitchen segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Digital and Mechanical Food Scales include Tanita, CAMRY, Taylor, Kalorik, Alessi, Alexandra, Goldtech, Contech and DigiWeigh, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Digital and Mechanical Food Scales in 2021.

This report focuses on Digital and Mechanical Food Scales volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital and Mechanical Food Scales market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Digital Food Scales Mechanical Food Scales

Domestic Kitchen Commercial Kitchen

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Digital and Mechanical Food Scales market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital and Mechanical Food Scales

1.2 Classification of Digital and Mechanical Food Scales by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Drivers

1.6.2 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Restraints

1.6.3 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Digital and Mechanical Food Scales Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

