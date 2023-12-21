Modern Surfboards Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Entertainment, Sport Competition, Others) , Types (Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards, Balsa Boards, Hollow Wooden Boards, Others) , By " Modern Surfboards Market-2024 " Region

Quiksilver

Hobie

Rusty Surfboards

kayusurf

Xanadu Surfboards

Haydenshapes

BOARDWORKS

Firewire Surfboards

Surftech

McTavish Surfboards

Keeper Sports True North Gear

The Modern Surfboards Market

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in surfing. Surfboards are relatively pght, but are strong enough to support an individual standing on them while riding an ocean wave. They were invented in ancient Hawaii, where they were known as papa he'e nalu in the Hawaiian language, they were usually made of wood from local trees, such as koa, and were often over 460 cm (15 ft) in length and extremely heavy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Modern Surfboards market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Modern Surfboards market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Modern Surfboards landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards accounting for of the Modern Surfboards global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Entertainment segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Modern Surfboards include Quiksilver, Hobie, Rusty Surfboards, kayusurf, Xanadu Surfboards, Haydenshapes, BOARDWORKS, Firewire Surfboards and Surftech, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Modern Surfboards in 2021.

This report focuses on Modern Surfboards volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modern Surfboards market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Modern Surfboards Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards

Balsa Boards

Hollow Wooden Boards Others

Entertainment

Sport Competition Others

Regional coverage:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

