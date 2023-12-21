Folding Sofas Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

The Folding Sofas Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Folding sofas is a simple sofa designed by using the principle of joints. In order to save space and convenience, it can be folded and folded by various folding methods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Folding Sofas market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Folding Sofas market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Folding Sofas landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Sofa Chairs accounting for of the Folding Sofas global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Home segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Folding Sofas include Milpard, Serta, Sleeplace, Giantex, Roywel, Merax, Fun Furnishings, Best Choice Products and Jeffergarden, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Folding Sofas in 2021.

This report focuses on Folding Sofas volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Folding Sofas market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Folding Sofas Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different"Types of Folding Sofas market"?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Sofa Chairs

Sofa Bed Others

What are the different "Application of Folding Sofas market"?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Commercial

Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Folding Sofas Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Folding Sofas market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Folding Sofas industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Folding Sofas market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Folding Sofas Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Folding Sofas Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Folding Sofas

1.2 Classification of Folding Sofas by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Folding Sofas Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Folding Sofas Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Folding Sofas Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Folding Sofas Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Folding Sofas Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Folding Sofas Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Folding Sofas Market Drivers

1.6.2 Folding Sofas Market Restraints

1.6.3 Folding Sofas Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Folding Sofas Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Folding Sofas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Folding Sofas Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Folding Sofas Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Folding Sofas Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Folding Sofas Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Folding Sofas Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Folding Sofas New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Folding Sofas Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Folding Sofas Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Folding Sofas Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Folding Sofas Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Folding Sofas Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Folding Sofas Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Folding Sofas Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Folding Sofas Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Folding Sofas Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Folding Sofas Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Folding Sofas Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

