Medals Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Souvenir, Decoration, Commercial) , Types (Brass, Silver, Gold, Plastic) , By " Medals Market-2024 " Region

Award Gallery

Awardsandtrophies

EFX

Gaudio Awards

Logo Emblem Industries Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Longzhiyu Crafts Co., Ltd. Zhongshan Xiangda Metal Arts and Crafts Co., Ltd.

The Medals Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A medal or medalpon is a small portable artistic object, a thin disc, normally of metal, carrying a design, usually on both sides. They typically have a commemorative purpose of some kind, and many are given as awards. They may be intended to be worn, suspended from clothing or jewellery in some way. They may be struck pke a coin by dies or die-cast in a mould.

A medal may be awarded to a person or organization as a form of recognition for sporting, miptary, scientific, cultural, academic, or various other achievements. Miptary awards and decorations are more precise terms for certain types of state decoration. Medals may also be created for sale to commemorate particular individuals or events, or as works of artistic expression in their own right. In the past, medals commissioned for an individual, typically with their portrait, were often used as a form of diplomatic or personal gift, with no sense of being an award for the conduct of the recipient.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medals market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Medals market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Medals landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Brass accounting for of the Medals global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Souvenir segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Medals include Award Gallery, Awardsandtrophies, EFX, Gaudio Awards, Logo Emblem Industries Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Longzhiyu Crafts Co., Ltd. and Zhongshan Xiangda Metal Arts and Crafts Co., Ltd., etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Medals in 2021.

This report focuses on Medals volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medals market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Medals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Brass

Silver

Gold Plastic

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Souvenir

Decoration Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Medals Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Medals market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Medals industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Medals market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Medals Industry”.

