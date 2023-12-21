Federal Reserve Harker supports preserving rates amid decrease

(MENAFN) Patrick Harker, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, recently expressed his reservations about any forthcoming hikes in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In a conversation with a Philadelphia radio station, Harker emphasized his preference for maintaining the current interest rate levels for an extended period. His stance underscores a cautious approach, advocating for a wait-and-see strategy to evaluate economic developments. However, while he remains steadfast in his belief that there's no immediate need for rate hikes, Harker did hint at the Federal Reserve's potential openness to reducing short-term borrowing costs in the foreseeable future.



Delving deeper into the broader monetary policy landscape, the Federal Reserve's recent actions align with Harker's sentiments. At its most recent meeting this December, the Federal Reserve chose to leave interest rates unaltered, marking the third consecutive meeting where rates have remained within the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range. Such levels represent the highest benchmarks observed in over two decades. Furthermore, shedding light on its future trajectory, the Federal Reserve's new economic projections suggest a pivotal shift. The era of aggressive monetary tightening appears to have culminated, paving the way for an anticipated decline in borrowing costs as 2024 unfolds. The central bank's forecasts paint a picture of moderation, projecting a potential reduction of 75 basis points over the forthcoming year. This cautious yet proactive approach underscores the Federal Reserve's commitment to navigating the intricate balance between economic growth and stability.

