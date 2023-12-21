Strip Parquet Floors Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Strip Parquet Floors market?



ANDERSON

CADORIN GROUP

Castro Wood Floors

Columbbia Flooring Originals

FIEMME 3000

INDUSPARQUET

LOPEZ PIGUEIRAS

PG Model

Salis srl

SERENZO

SURCO

TEKA Parquet UNIKOLEGNO

Parquet Floors in shape of Strip

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Strip Parquet Floors market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Strip Parquet Floors market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Strip Parquet Floors landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Engineered accounting for of the Strip Parquet Floors global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Strip Parquet Floors include ANDERSON, CADORIN GROUP, Castro Wood Floors, Columbbia Flooring Originals, FIEMME 3000, INDUSPARQUET, LOPEZ PIGUEIRAS, PG Model and Saps srl, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Strip Parquet Floors in 2021.

This report focuses on Strip Parquet Floors volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Strip Parquet Floors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Strip Parquet Floors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Types of Strip Parquet Floors market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Engineered Solid

Application of Strip Parquet Floors market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household Commercial

Regional leadership in the Strip Parquet Floors market



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Strip Parquet Floors

1.2 Classification of Strip Parquet Floors by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Strip Parquet Floors Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Strip Parquet Floors Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Strip Parquet Floors Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Strip Parquet Floors Market Drivers

1.6.2 Strip Parquet Floors Market Restraints

1.6.3 Strip Parquet Floors Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Strip Parquet Floors Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Strip Parquet Floors Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Strip Parquet Floors Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Strip Parquet Floors Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Strip Parquet Floors Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Strip Parquet Floors Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Strip Parquet Floors Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Strip Parquet Floors New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Strip Parquet Floors Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Strip Parquet Floors Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Strip Parquet Floors Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Strip Parquet Floors Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Strip Parquet Floors Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Strip Parquet Floors Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Strip Parquet Floors Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Strip Parquet Floors Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Strip Parquet Floors Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Strip Parquet Floors Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

