Former Pakistani premier admits they messed up on economic crisis

(MENAFN) In a candid assessment of Pakistan's deepening economic crisis, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking a return to power in the upcoming general elections, has pointed fingers at internal factors, particularly military interference in politics and governance. Speaking at an event hosted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), one of the main opposition parties, Sharif laid blame on these internal issues rather than external forces, including strained diplomatic relations with India and the United States.



During his address on Tuesday, Sharif emphasized that the current state of the Pakistani economy cannot be attributed to neighboring countries or global powers. Instead, he asserted, "We shot ourselves in the foot. The military imposed a government on this nation by rigging the 2018 polls, which led to the suffering of the people and downfall of the economy." This assertion highlights Sharif's belief that internal political maneuvering, particularly during the 2018 elections, played a significant role in the current economic challenges.



Pakistan is grappling with its most severe economic crisis since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. Soaring food and fuel prices, coupled with a substantial portion of the population falling below the poverty line, underscore the severity of the situation. In a bid to prevent a default on debt repayments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD3-billion bailout for Pakistan in July. Additionally, on Tuesday, the World Bank's board of executive directors sanctioned USD350 million in financing for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) operation, continuing its support to the financially strained nation, as reported by Reuters.



Sharif's forthright commentary not only sheds light on the internal struggles within Pakistan but also sparks debates about the role of the military in the nation's governance and its impact on the economic landscape. As the country navigates through these challenging times, the upcoming general elections and the political discourse surrounding them will undoubtedly play a crucial role in determining Pakistan's trajectory in the coming years.



MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107639260