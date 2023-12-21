Koi Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Commercial, Retail) , Types (KOHAKU, TAISHO SANKE, SHOWA SANKE, Others) , By " Koi Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Koi market?



Liuji

Jiahe Tianyuan

Wanjin

Haojin

Chongqing Shanghua Guangzhou Zhengda Aquatic

The Koi Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Koi are colored varieties of Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. Koi is an informal group of the colored variants of C. carpio. Koi varieties are distinguished by coloration, patterning, and scalation. Some of the major colors are white, black, red, orange, yellow, blue, and cream.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Koi market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Koi market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Koi landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

KOHAKU accounting for of the Koi global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Koi include puji, Jiahe Tianyuan, Wanjin, Haojin, Chongqing Shanghua and Guangzhou Zhengda Aquatic, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Koi in 2021.

This report focuses on Koi volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Koi market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Koi Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Koi market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



KOHAKU

TAISHO SANKE

SHOWA SANKE Others

What are the different "Application of Koi market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Commercial Retail

Why is Koi market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Koi market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Koi Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Koi Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Koi market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Koi industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Koi market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Koi Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Koi Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Koi

1.2 Classification of Koi by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Koi Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Koi Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Koi Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Koi Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Koi Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Koi Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Koi Market Drivers

1.6.2 Koi Market Restraints

1.6.3 Koi Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Koi Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Koi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Koi Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Koi Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Koi Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Koi Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Koi Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Koi New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Koi Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Koi Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Koi Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Koi Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Koi Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Koi Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Koi Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Koi Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Koi Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Koi Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Koi Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

