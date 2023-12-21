Craft Chocolate Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail, Wholesale) , Types (Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Others) , By " Craft Chocolate Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Craft Chocolate market?



Ah Cacao Real Chocolate

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Amedei

Amul

Askinosie Chocolate

Barry Callebaut

Blommer Chocolate Company

Bonnat Chocolates

Castronovo Chocolate

Chocolaterie Robert

Cocoa Processing Company

E. Wedel

Galle and Jessen

Ghirardelli

Hershey's

KraÅ¡ Laima

The Craft Chocolate Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Craft Chocolate market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Craft Chocolate market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Craft Chocolate landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Dark Chocolate accounting for of the Craft Chocolate global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Retail segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Craft Chocolate include Ah Cacao Real Chocolate, Amano Artisan Chocolate, Amedei, Amul, Askinosie Chocolate, Barry Callebaut, Blommer Chocolate Company, Bonnat Chocolates and Castronovo Chocolate, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Craft Chocolate in 2021.

This report focuses on Craft Chocolate volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Craft Chocolate market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Craft Chocolate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Craft Chocolate market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

Milk Chocolate Others

What are the different "Application of Craft Chocolate market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail Wholesale

Why is Craft Chocolate market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Craft Chocolate market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Craft Chocolate Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Craft Chocolate market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Craft Chocolate industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Craft Chocolate market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Craft Chocolate Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Craft Chocolate Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Craft Chocolate

1.2 Classification of Craft Chocolate by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Craft Chocolate Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Craft Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Craft Chocolate Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Craft Chocolate Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Craft Chocolate Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Craft Chocolate Market Drivers

1.6.2 Craft Chocolate Market Restraints

1.6.3 Craft Chocolate Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Craft Chocolate Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Craft Chocolate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Craft Chocolate Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Craft Chocolate Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Craft Chocolate Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Craft Chocolate Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Craft Chocolate Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Craft Chocolate New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Craft Chocolate Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Craft Chocolate Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Craft Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Craft Chocolate Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Craft Chocolate Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Craft Chocolate Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Craft Chocolate Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Craft Chocolate Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Craft Chocolate Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Craft Chocolate Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Craft Chocolate Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

