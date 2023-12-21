At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

âLâORÃAL

Revlon

Coty

Kao

Henkel

LES 3 CHÃNES Amore Pacific

The At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global At-Home Hair Color Kits market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe At-Home Hair Color Kits market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe At-Home Hair Color Kits landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Dark Colors accounting for of the At-Home Hair Color Kits global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Onpne segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of At-Home Hair Color Kits include âLâORÃAL, Revlon, Coty, Kao, Henkel, LES 3 CHÃNES and Amore Pacific, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of At-Home Hair Color Kits in 2021.

This report focuses on At-Home Hair Color Kits volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall At-Home Hair Color Kits market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of At-Home Hair Color Kits market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Dark Colors Light Colors

What are the different "Application of At-Home Hair Color Kits market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Online Offline

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of At-Home Hair Color Kits

1.2 Classification of At-Home Hair Color Kits by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Drivers

1.6.2 At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Restraints

1.6.3 At-Home Hair Color Kits Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company At-Home Hair Color Kits Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 At-Home Hair Color Kits Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 At-Home Hair Color Kits Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 At-Home Hair Color Kits Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 At-Home Hair Color Kits Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 At-Home Hair Color Kits New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size by Country

6.3.1 At-Home Hair Color Kits Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico At-Home Hair Color Kits Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

