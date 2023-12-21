Bottle Shippers Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

DS Smith Plc.

Saxon Packaging Limited

Paradigm Packaging Inc.

RADVA Corporation

Western Pulp Products Company

Sonoco Products Company

Polar Tech Industries Inc.

Shippers Supply Inc. Pelican BioThermal LLC

The Bottle Shippers Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Bottle shippers are used to protect the bottle from breakage or damage by placing them in a foam cavity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bottle Shippers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bottle Shippers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Bottle Shippers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Plastic accounting for of the Bottle Shippers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Beer segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Bottle Shippers include DS Smith Plc., Saxon Packaging pmited, Paradigm Packaging Inc., RADVA Corporation, Western Pulp Products Company, Sonoco Products Company, Polar Tech Industries Inc., Shippers Supply Inc. and Pepcan BioThermal LLC. etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Bottle Shippers in 2021.

This report focuses on Bottle Shippers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottle Shippers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Bottle Shippers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Plastic

Foam

Paper Board Wood

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Beer

Wine

Spirits

Juices

Sauce

Oil

Dairy Products Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

