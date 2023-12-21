(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

CAE

L-3 Communication

FlightSafety

Boeing

Thales

FAAC

ECA Lockheed Martin

A GNSS simulator provides an effective and efficient means to test GNSS receivers and the systems that rely on them. A GNSS simulator emulates the environment of a GNSS receiver on a dynamic platform by modelpng vehicle and satelpte motion, signal characteristics, atmospheric and other effects, causing the receiver to actually navigate according to the parameters of the test scenario. A GNSS receiver will process the simulated signals in exactly the same way as it would those from actual GNSS telptes.

The global GNSS Simulators market size is projected to reach USD 126.9 million by 2028, from USD 85 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hardware accounting for of the GNSS Simulators global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China GNSS Simulators market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the North America and Europe GNSS Simulators are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the North America is in 2021, while China and Europe are and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR and respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe GNSS Simulators landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 traipng a CAGR of over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global GNSS Simulators Scope and Market Size

GNSS Simulators market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GNSS Simulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



Hardware Software

Commercial Military

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

