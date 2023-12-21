Casual Clothes Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Mall, E-commerce, Others) , Types (Shirts, Coats, Pants, Others) , By " Casual Clothes Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Nike

Zara

Adidas

HandM

Uniqlo

Levis

Polo Ralph Lauren

Versace

Calvin Klein

American Eagle

Puma

HLA

Septwolves

Tonlion Metersbonwe

The Casual Clothes Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Casual clothes refers to the clothes we use for everyday wear. This style emphasises on comfort, relaxation, and informapty. It includes a wide range of clothes and styles.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Casual Clothes market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Casual Clothes market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Casual Clothes landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Shirts accounting for of the Casual Clothes global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Specialty Stores segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Casual Clothes include Nike, Zara, Adidas, HandM, Uniqlo, Levis, Polo Ralph Lauren, Versace and Calvin Klein, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Casual Clothes in 2021.

This report focuses on Casual Clothes volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casual Clothes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Casual Clothes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Shirts

Coats

Pants Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Mall

E-commerce Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Casual Clothes Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casual Clothes

1.2 Classification of Casual Clothes by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Casual Clothes Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Casual Clothes Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Casual Clothes Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Casual Clothes Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Casual Clothes Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Casual Clothes Market Drivers

1.6.2 Casual Clothes Market Restraints

1.6.3 Casual Clothes Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Casual Clothes Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Casual Clothes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Casual Clothes Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Casual Clothes Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Casual Clothes Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Casual Clothes Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Casual Clothes Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Casual Clothes New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Casual Clothes Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Casual Clothes Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Casual Clothes Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Casual Clothes Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Casual Clothes Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Casual Clothes Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Casual Clothes Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Casual Clothes Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Casual Clothes Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Casual Clothes Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Casual Clothes Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

