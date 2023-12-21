CIS Based AML Expert ‘Uppercase Legal Advisory’ Opens Office in UAE

(MENAFN- Media4pr) "Today, we acknowledge the latest trade boost between UAE, Middle East and Eurasia as well the positive role of trade law firms in business compliance” – Mr. Abdulla Baqer, Regional Director of Middle and CIS at Dubai Chamber

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Uppercase, a leading international legal advisory, today announced the official launch of ‘Uppercase Legal Advisory’ in Dubai, UAE. The firm specializes in providing expertise in key areas such as compliance in UAE Anti-money Laundering (AML), Counter-terrorism Financing (CFT) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Compliance, addressing CFT, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), and Trade Law.

The launch was chaired by Mr Abdulla Baqer, Regional Director of Middle East and CIS at Dubai Chamber, who provided key perspectives on the latest trade boost between UAE, Middle East and CIS as well as the positive role of trade law firms who specialise in compliance.

The launch event featured insights from Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner at Uppercase Legal, who shared valuable information about the firm's focus on supporting UAE businesses in navigating the complex legal landscapes.

Mr Abdulla Baqer highlighted the significance of trade law firms, saying: "Today, we acknowledge the latest trade boost between UAE, Middle East, Eurasia and CIS as well as the positive role of trade law firms in business compliance. Uppercase Legal's entry into the UAE is timely and aligns with the current positive trajectory of trade between the UAE and the rest of the world. We anticipate their valuable contributions to the business community in terms of growth and compliance."

Uppercase Legal is a key player in addressing the legal challenges between government relations and the dynamic business landscape in the MENA region. The firm's specialization includes international support for holdings, financial and industrial groups, and family offices, and ensuring those for compliance with UAE AML, CFT and FATF regulations.

Dubai, known as the business capital of the world, serves as an ideal hub for Uppercase Legal to provide such specialized services. Many clients from various jurisdictions choose the UAE for its flexible low-tax regime, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly government approach.

Mr. Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner at Uppercase Legal Advisory, emphasized the importance of compliance with AML regulations, stating, "Complying with AML regulations is vital for the business and reputation. UAE, having already become the world’s leader in business migration and investment paradise, requires its corporate residents to maintain and correspond to such high standards."

Speaking about Uppercase Legal's mission, Mr Kukuev added, "UAE, specifically Dubai, is the business capital of the world, and Uppercase Legal is committed to strengthening and country’s thriving business environment. We, at Uppercase Legal, share first-hand information about UAE AML and FATF compliance, M&A, and Trade Law, showcasing how our firm supports UAE businesses in these complex processes."

Highlighting recent successes, Kukuev shared, "Our most recent project ended up with successful development of AML policy for the subsidiary of a top-10 local real estate developer. We know AML, FATF, and CFT, and won’t let you fail!", Kukuev asserted.

Throughout a year of establishment in 2023, Uppercase Legal facilitated the expansion of globally recognized marketplaces, leading development groups, a MedTech giant, and several regional trading and FinTech companies. The firm conducted over 1,000 consultations, M&A transactions, and setups, establishing itself as an official partner of the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA).

Looking ahead to 2024, Uppercase Legal aims to become an influential player in the MENA legal market, enhancing the region's investment attractiveness and fostering LegalTech development.

For legal awareness, the firm plans a series of business breakfasts featuring renowned opinion leaders, potentially including Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first UAE astronaut, to promote knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.

About Uppercase Legal Advisory:

Uppercase Legal Advisory is a leading international law firm specializing in complex legal and government relations issues in the MENA countries. The company expanded its operation to the UAE and has a successful track-record of handling high-profile legal cases. The firm has experience and expertise in giving legal protection and support to multiple industries – mainly the banking, investments, real estate, trading enterprises, logistics and family offices.

With a focus on UAE AML, CFT, M&A and Trade Law, Uppercase Legal is committed to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for businesses navigating the intricate legal landscapes of the region.

Uppercase Legal Advisory is part of the Uppercase Group, with a decade of corporate services experience in the UAE and Kazakhstan.



