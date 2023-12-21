Gene Therapy Market To Reach USD 29,440 Million by 2030 | CAGR 18.80%

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) As per a research report by P&S Intelligence, the size of the gene therapy market was USD 7,420 million in 2022, and it will touch USD 29,440 million by 2030, propelling at a rate of 18.80% in the years to come.



The in-vivo category dominated the industry. This is because of the fact that this method eliminates the necessity of removal of the cells from the patient’s body, manipulating them outside, and then returning them to their original place.



Furthermore, in vivo gene therapy is beneficial for modifying the genetic range of target cells for therapeutic goals. With in-vivo gene therapy, new genetic material is created in a lab and put into cells directly. A vector frequently carries the newly made genetic material into the body with the help of an injection in the blood, or straight to the organ, which is targeted.



The viral category will grow the fastest till the end of this decade. This is because viral vectors are showing high levels of genomic expression and combination in clinical trials. Furthermore, viral vectors are well-organized than non-viral alternatives and widely adopted globally.



The acceptance of viral vectors basically stems from the fact that they can transport genetic material to cells successfully. As a result of their capacity of transporting numerous copies of therapeutic genes to host cells, viral vectors are the frequently used agents in gene therapy, which will fuel the market in the future.



Pharma and biotech companies held the largest share in the past. This is because of the existence of numerous market players who contracted out the vector production procedure for broadening the process of gene therapy and allow it to treat a lot more illnesses than it is now doing.



Also, major companies are exploring a range of market entry strategies, such as the growth of biopharma facilities, partnerships with other companies, and with organizations associated with contract manufacturing.



The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, including cancer and numerous rare illnesses, is one of the main factors driving the development of the gene therapy market. This is because presently available gene therapies can treat numerous rare diseases, particularly those caused because of genetic problems. For example, as per the American Cancer Society's 'Cancer Facts & Figures 2022', about 1,918,030 new cases of cancer and 609,360 deaths because of cancers are reported in the U.S. in 2022.



North America dominated the industry, with about 66%, share in 2022, and it will sustain its dominance in the years to come. This has a lot to do with growing incidence of cancer and the presence of leading industry players.



Due to the rising prevalence of target diseases, the demand for gene therapy will increase significantly in the future.



