Largest Health Workers Union in United States Calls for Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Independent Media Institute) The largest health workers’ union in the United States, Service Employees International Union Local 1199, just joined the global movement for a ceasefire in Palestine. Representing over 450,000 working and retired health care industry workers, SEIU 1199 is now the second-largest union in the U.S. to call for a ceasefire, behind the United Auto Workers.

“We reject the notion that Israel’s attacks on hospitals filled with patients, apartment blocks filled with families, and the deaths of 11,000+ Palestinian women and children are acceptable collateral damage,” reads 1199’s statement. “We urge an immediate ceasefire.”

With this statement, the local builds on an anti-war legacy. 1199 was the first union to call for an end to the U.S. war in Vietnam.

1199’s statement reflects a broader willingness within the labor movement to join the global call for a ceasefire, initiated by Palestinians living under occupation.





