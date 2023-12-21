Coal mine accident in China kills 12, injures 13

(MENAFN) 12 people lost their lives and 13 others received severe wounds in a mining incident in northeast China, local news outlets mentioned in its report on Thursday.



The accident occurred at 3:50 PM regional time (0750 GMT) on Wednesday at a coal mine on the borders of Jixi town in Heilongjiang district, the local news agency reported.



The incident -- which contained a car in the mine's sloping shaft -- "caused 12 deaths and injured 13, and the injured have all been sent to hospital for treatment", the news network declared on Thursday.



"The cause of the accident is still under investigation," it added.



Mining safety in China has been increased in latest years, as has news coverage of significant accidents, several of them were previously disregarded.



Yet incidents are still frequent in an industry with a humble safety track record and where guidelines are not essentially imposed.



In 2022, nearly 245 people were killed in 168 incidents, based on official data.



Last month, an incident at a different coal mine in Heilongjiang claimed lives of 11 people.



In September, more than 16 people were murdered in a coal mine blaze in Guizhou district in southwestern China.

