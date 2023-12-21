Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 18 December 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 48.2 pence per share.

