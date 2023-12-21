K’Taka: Wife Stabs Husband To Death While Quarrelling, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) An incident of a wife stabbing her husband in the chest has been reported from Hulimavu police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The deceased, 27-year-old Umesh Dami, was a security guard at a private college. The accused wife, Manisha Dami, has been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

According to the police, the wife worked as a housekeeping staff in the same college where her husband worked. Umesh had gone out to party with his friends and, upon returning home at midnight, he discovered that his wife was speaking on the phone.

The victim quarrelled with her over the matter, suspecting an affair. In a fit of rage during the quarrel, she stabbed him in the chest. The victim died on the spot due to severe bleeding. Hulimavu police are investigating further.

--IANS

mka/kvd