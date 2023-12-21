Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount CEOs hold discussions around potential merger

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav and Paramount Global Chief Executive Bob Bakish held discussions regarding a potential merger between their respective companies, according to two sources familiar with the matter as reported by a US-based news agency.



If such a merger were to materialize, it would bring together two media powerhouses, incorporating Warner Bros. and Paramount studios along with various cable television assets, creating a significant force in the entertainment and news sectors. The meeting transpired over lunch at Paramount's global headquarters in New York City's Times Square.



Official statements from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount are currently unavailable as their spokespersons have declined to comment on the matter. However, it's worth noting that, as of now, Warner Bros. Discovery faces limitations on engaging in any transactions, including a potential merger with Paramount, until April 2024.



This restriction stems from an intricate tax statute established during the $43 billion merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery two years ago. Violating this agreement could result in substantial tax implications for Warner Bros. Discovery.



While the prospect of a merger between the two studios has the potential to reshape the media industry, these discussions align with Zaslav's recent expressions of interest in expanding Warner Bros. Discovery's content offerings through strategic acquisitions.



On the other hand, Paramount is actively seeking a strategic partner to navigate the evolving media landscape. Shari Redstone, the heir of Paramount's parent company, National Amusements, has reportedly explored options to sell her stake in the company, underscoring the need for Paramount to find a suitable alliance in the current media environment.

