Turkey’s main stock index opens Thursday with losses

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkey’s main stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, commenced the day at 7,657.03 points, marking a marginal decrease of 0.08 percent or 5.81 points compared to the previous close.



At the close of the midweek session, the BIST 100 index had concluded at 7,662.85 points, reflecting a decline of 0.82 percent. The daily trading volume during this period amounted to 63 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD2.16 billion.



As of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the exchange rates presented a dynamic picture, with the US dollar to Turkish lira rate at 29.1410. Additionally, the euro to lira exchange rate was recorded at 31.8960, while the British pound could be exchanged for 36.8150 Turkish liras.



In the commodities market, Brent crude oil was observed to be trading at approximately USD79.70 per barrel. Simultaneously, the price of one ounce of gold stood at USD2,048.80.



These financial indicators collectively provide insight into the economic landscape and market conditions in Türkiye on the specified date.

