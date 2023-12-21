NIA Takes Over Investigation Of J&K’S Kokernag Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 21 (IANS) Following orders of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the encounter in the Kokernag area of J&K's Anantnag district.

In an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Kokernag area on September 13, an Army Colonel, a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police were martyred.

The dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Uzair Khan and his associate were also killed in that encounter.

The Kokernag encounter had continued for a week before the terrorists involved in it were gunned down.

“Following a notification from the MHA, NIA has registered a case under FIR number RC-04/2023/NIA/JMU at the Jammu police station of the agency,” official sources said.

