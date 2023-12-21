President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Meets With Former Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raimkulova has received the former Turkish Ambassador to
Azerbaijan.
The foundation president congratulated the Republic of Turkiye
on the 100th anniversary of its establishment, Azernews reports.
Among the significant anniversaries solemnly celebrated in the
Turkic world this year, Aktoty Raimkulova noted the 100th
anniversary of the founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani
state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
Hulusi Kilic, in turn, congratulated Aktoty Raimkulova on her
appointment as the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation. He described the foundation as an important platform
for preserving and promoting the material and cultural heritage of
the Turkic world.
The meeting continued with an exchange of views on issues of
mutual interest.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
