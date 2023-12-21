President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Meets With Former Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has received the former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The foundation president congratulated the Republic of Turkiye on the 100th anniversary of its establishment, Azernews reports.

Among the significant anniversaries solemnly celebrated in the Turkic world this year, Aktoty Raimkulova noted the 100th anniversary of the founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Hulusi Kilic, in turn, congratulated Aktoty Raimkulova on her appointment as the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. He described the foundation as an important platform for preserving and promoting the material and cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.