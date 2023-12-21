               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region With Mortars - Eight Explosions Recorded


12/21/2023 3:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian military fired mortars at the Krasnopil community.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the enemy fired mortars at the Krasnopil community. Eight explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

Read also: Civilian injured as enemy shells Sumy region with artillery, MLRS

As reported, at night on December 21, the Russian occupants attacked with Shahed UAVs from three directions: Chauda - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia.

