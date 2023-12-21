Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region With Mortars - Eight Explosions Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian military fired mortars at the Krasnopil community.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"At night, the enemy fired mortars at the Krasnopil community. Eight explosions were recorded," the statement reads.
As reported, at night on December 21, the Russian occupants attacked with Shahed UAVs from three directions: Chauda - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia.
