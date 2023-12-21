Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 131 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 20, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 131 times, having fired 687 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Thirty Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. The territory of a plant was hit Kherson.

Following Russian attacks, four people were reported injured.