Fact-Finding Papers Drawn Up For Turkish Businessmen To Invest In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Introductory
documents have been prepared for Turkish businessmen for investment
in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye (at the
consulate in Istanbul) Tamerlan Taghiyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum in
Baku.
"We recommend investing in brotherly Azerbaijan, if you want to
be prosperous," he said.
According to him, Azerbaijan is interested in Turkish
investments.
"We have presented Turkish businessmen with introductory
documents in Turkish and hope that our joint efforts will boost
trade cooperation," Taghiyev said.
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.
Within the framework of the forum, opportunities for expansion
of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions will be
considered, investment and cooperation agreements will be
signed.
More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private
sector from both countries are taking part in the event.
Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense
industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within
the forum.
