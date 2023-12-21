               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fact-Finding Papers Drawn Up For Turkish Businessmen To Invest In Azerbaijan


12/21/2023 3:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Introductory documents have been prepared for Turkish businessmen for investment in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye (at the consulate in Istanbul) Tamerlan Taghiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum in Baku.

"We recommend investing in brotherly Azerbaijan, if you want to be prosperous," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is interested in Turkish investments.

"We have presented Turkish businessmen with introductory documents in Turkish and hope that our joint efforts will boost trade cooperation," Taghiyev said.

Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum started in Baku.

Within the framework of the forum, opportunities for expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions will be considered, investment and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives of state institutions and private sector from both countries are taking part in the event.

Panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, health tourism sectors will be held within the forum.

