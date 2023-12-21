               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's PFL Announces Referees Of Qarabag FC - MOIK Match In Khankendi


12/21/2023 3:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Ali Aliyev has been appointed main referee for Azerbaijan Cup's historic 1/8 finals match between Qarabag FC and MOIK to be held in Khankendi, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan's Professional Football League (PFL).

Aliyev will go down in history as the first referee who will serve match played in Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation, for the first time.

The referee team also includes Shirmammad Mammadov, Taleh Mammadov, Kamal Umudlu, Javid Jalilov (VAR referee), and Kamran Bayramov (AVAR referee), Munis Abdullayev (referee inspector), and Emin Jafarov (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan representative).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107638705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search