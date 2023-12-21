Azerbaijan's PFL Announces Referees Of Qarabag FC - MOIK Match In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Ali Aliyev has
been appointed main referee for Azerbaijan Cup's historic 1/8
finals match between Qarabag FC and MOIK to be held in Khankendi,
Trend reports
via the press service of Azerbaijan's Professional Football League
(PFL).
Aliyev will go down in history as the first referee who will
serve match played in Azerbaijani territories, liberated from
Armenian occupation, for the first time.
The referee team also includes Shirmammad Mammadov, Taleh
Mammadov, Kamal Umudlu, Javid Jalilov (VAR referee), and Kamran
Bayramov (AVAR referee), Munis Abdullayev (referee inspector), and
Emin Jafarov (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan
representative).
