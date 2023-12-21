Türkiye Set To Share Experience With Azerbaijan On WTO Accession Path - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye is ready to share its experience with Azerbaijan on the way to accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

"We are satisfied with the constructive cooperation we have formed with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. We are also ready to share our experience with Azerbaijan on the way to accession to the WTO," he said.

According to him, the agreement on preferential trade between the countries is critical in terms of meeting the trade turnover targets as soon as possible.

"We will complete the internal processes of approval of the Additional Protocol on the expansion of the preferential trade agreement as quickly as possible," the minister said.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

