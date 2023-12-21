Türkiye Set To Share Experience With Azerbaijan On WTO Accession Path - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye is ready
to share its experience with Azerbaijan on the way to accession to
the World Trade Organization (WTO), Turkish Trade Minister Omer
Bolat said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum.
"We are satisfied with the constructive cooperation we have
formed with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Organization of
Turkic States. We are also ready to share our experience with
Azerbaijan on the way to accession to the WTO," he said.
According to him, the agreement on preferential trade between
the countries is critical in terms of meeting the trade turnover
targets as soon as possible.
"We will complete the internal processes of approval of the
Additional Protocol on the expansion of the preferential trade
agreement as quickly as possible," the minister said.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
