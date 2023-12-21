Israeli army executes 15 unarmed Palestinian men in family's residence in Gaza

(MENAFN) Sources have confirmed that Israeli occupation forces carried out the cold-blooded execution of 15 individuals at the Annan family's residence in the northern Gaza Strip.



This incident, near Burj al-Jalaa in Gaza City, prompted the affected family to appeal to international humanitarian organizations, urging them to visit the site and witness the tragic aftermath.



The strike reportedly unfolded in the presence of children and women in the residence, leaving behind a grim scene of multiple casualties and wounded individuals.



The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has witnessed a series of grave offenses, with allegations of war crimes committed by Israeli forces since October 7. Residential areas have been relentlessly targeted, resulting in the destruction of homes and the displacement of civilians along Gaza's roads.



The brutality of the Israeli occupation has been particularly pronounced in the northern Gaza Strip, where testimonies suggest that civilians are being executed by occupation forces operating from established command areas.



Disturbingly, on December 17, Israeli tanks and bulldozers reportedly raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing further chaos by dismantling Palestinian refugee tents and reportedly burying individuals alive, as reported by the news outlet’s correspondent in Gaza. Such incidents are not isolated, as medical institutions continue to bear the brunt of Israeli raids, airstrikes, and bombardments.



Amidst reports of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly executing civilians in Gaza City, the media outlet’s correspondent also noted Israeli warplanes conducting raids in Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.



The airstrikes targeted several residential buildings, resulting in the loss of life and injuries among the Palestinian population. In parallel, the Palestinian Resistance has persisted in its efforts to confront Israeli occupation forces in the Khan Younis district, just north of Rafah.



Israeli artillery units launched heavy shelling in the southern district, leading to additional casualties among the Palestinian population.

