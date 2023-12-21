EDF: Estimated Nuclear Generation In France For 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Estimated nuclear generation in France for 2026

EDF nuclear generation for 2026 in France is estimated between 335 and 365TWh (1).

The estimate for nuclear generation in France is confirmed in the range 315-345TWh for 2024 and 335-365TWh for 2025 (1).

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on edf

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

(1) Estimate of nuclear generation from its currently operating fleet (See REMIT publication website s for further information about Flamanville 3 project)

Attachment

PR_Estimate of nuclear output 21.12.2023