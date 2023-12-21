Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 7.1% To Reach US$ 978.8 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Focus on Infection Control Driving Demand for Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Rockville , Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated endoscope reprocessor market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 491.7 million in 2024 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. Factors such as rising number of endoscopy procedures, growing need for infection control, and technological advancements in reprocessing systems are driving market expansion.

The global market for automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) has grown significantly in recent years, owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses. Demand for automated endoscope reprocessors is increasing, as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics seek efficient and dependable endoscope reprocessing solutions.

Increasing acceptance of minimally invasive techniques is one of the key reasons driving market expansion. As endoscopy becomes more widely used for detecting and treating gastrointestinal diseases, the necessity of effective endoscope reprocessing becomes critical. Automated endoscope reprocessors provide uniformity, reliability, and efficiency in the disinfection and sterilizing process, lowering the risk of infection and assuring patient safety.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 978.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.1 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global automated endoscope reprocessor market stands at US$ 491.7 million in 2024.

Demand for automated endoscope reprocessors is projected to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 978.8 million by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

The standalone automated endoscopic reprocessors segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36.6% share of the global market in 2024.

“The market for automated endoscope reprocessors is undergoing a transformation, driven by the pressing need for stringent infection control measures in healthcare facilities. The increased emphasis on patient safety, as well as technological improvements in reprocessing systems, are transforming the landscape and providing exciting prospects for market players,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



HOYA Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Custom Ultrasonics, Inc.

ARC Group of Companies Inc.

STERIS

Olympus Corporation

ASP

SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

Ottomed Endoscopy

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc

Laboratory Anios

Getinge AB

Metull Zug AG

Steelco S.p.A.

Cantel Medical Corp. Johnson & Johnson

Emphasis on Infection Control Propelling Adoption of Automated Endoscope Reprocessors in Healthcare Facilities Worldwide

With increased awareness of healthcare-associated infections and the crucial need for severe infection prevention measures, automated endoscope reprocessors have emerged as essential tools in guaranteeing patient safety. These systems are critical in reducing the risk of infection associated with endoscopic treatments, which are commonly used to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal diseases. The complexity of endoscopes, with complicated channels and components, makes manual cleaning and disinfection difficult, making automated reprocessors an essential alternative.

Automated endoscope reprocessors use modern technologies and authorized reprocessing methods to ensure thorough cleaning, high-level disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopes, reducing the risk of infectious agent transfer between patients. As healthcare facilities prioritize patient safety and infection control, the demand for automated endoscope reprocessors grows, prompting technological breakthroughs and innovations in reprocessing systems to improve their efficacy and dependability.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automated endoscope reprocessor market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (single-basin automated endoscopic reprocessors, dual-basin automated endoscopic reprocessors), modality (standalone automated endoscopic reprocessors, table/bench top automated endoscopic reprocessors), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

