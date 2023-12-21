Global Downstream Processing Market Size Worth USD 109.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 14.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Downstream Processing Market Size was valued at USD 27.45 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Downstream Processing Market Size is expected to reach USD 109.1 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Dover Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Ferner PLC, Eppendorf AG, Corning Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and other key vendors

New York, United States , Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Downstream Processing Market Size to grow from USD 27.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 109.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Downstream processing plays a pivotal role in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the retrieval and purification of biosynthetic products like biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and enzymes from biological sources. It is a critical step following the initial fermentation or cell culture stages, aimed at isolating the target products from complex mixtures. This process is essential to ensure the safety, quality, and effectiveness of these products for clinical and commercial applications. Its objective is to deliver highly pure and biologically active substances while minimizing contaminants and safeguarding product integrity. Downstream processing demands precision, efficiency, and strict adherence to regulatory standards to manufacture biopharmaceuticals meeting safety and quality criteria. It significantly influences product quality, time-to-market, and cost-effectiveness in the biopharmaceutical sector. Factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations, and increased research and development (R&D) spending in biochemical engineering contribute to the growth of the downstream processing market.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Downstream Processing Market Size, By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, Others), By Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation, Concentration, Purification, Formulation), By Application (Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2023 – 2032."

Downstream Processing Market Price Analysis

The downstream processing market is pivotal in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the purification and separation of biologically sourced products like biopharmaceuticals, enzymes, and vaccines. Pricing analysis in this sector is influenced by complex purification processes, regulatory constraints, raw material costs, labor, equipment expenses, and adherence to rigorous quality and safety standards. Market dynamics and competition further shape pricing strategies. With the biopharmaceutical sector's growth, emerging downstream processing technologies affect pricing, requiring a delicate balance between quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Downstream Processing Market Distribution Analysis

Distribution in the downstream processing market involves the secure and compliant transport of biopharmaceutical products from manufacturers to end-users, primarily biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and institutes. Due to the intricate nature of these products, specialized distribution networks and temperature-controlled logistics are essential. Regulatory compliance, including good distribution practices (GDP), is of utmost importance to preserve product integrity and patient safety. Distribution encompasses storage, warehousing, inventory management, and last-mile delivery, all vital components to ensure patient access, product quality, and regulatory adherence.

Insights by Product

The chromatography system segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Chromatography systems play a vital role in biopharmaceutical purification and ongoing research and development to enhance their efficiency. They are essential for isolating and purifying biopharmaceutical products like proteins and monoclonal antibodies, utilizing resin-packed columns that selectively bind to target molecules. Techniques such as affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, and size-exclusion chromatography are employed in bioprocessing to achieve high product purity, a crucial requirement for biologics and medications.

Insights by Technique

The purification segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Purification is a critical step in downstream processing that involves various chromatography techniques and other methods to separate and purify the target molecule. It's focused on selectively binding and isolating the product from impurities, resulting in high-purity output. This resource-intensive process, often requiring multiple chromatography steps, is essential in meeting the growing demand for pure biopharmaceuticals, especially complex compounds like monoclonal antibodies.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the downstream processing market from 2023 to 2032. The North American downstream processing market, particularly in the biopharmaceutical sector, is thriving with established pharmaceutical and biotech companies, significant R&D collaborations, and a strong regulatory framework. The United States, in particular, leads in this industry with advanced technologies and a focus on biologics production.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant player in the downstream processing market, with a growing presence in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are enhancing their bioprocessing capabilities, supported by a skilled and cost-effective workforce. The region emphasizes cost-effective production and biosimilars development.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Downstream Processing Market are 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Dover Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Ferner PLC, Eppendorf AG, Corning Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and other key vendors

Recent Market Developments

On October 2023, WuXi Biologics, a CDMO , has announced WuXiUI, a bioprocessing platform that claims to save 60-80% on COGS when compared to standard fed-batch procedures in single-use bioreactors. The ultra-intensified intermittent-perfusion fed-batch (UI-IPFB) technique, according to WuXi Biologics, enhances the productivity and quality of various CHO or other mammalian cell lines for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecifics, and recombinant proteins. The platform is capable of producing such cost-of-goods-sold savings through a three-to-six-fold boost in productivity.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Downstream Processing Market, Product Analysis



Chromatography Systems

Filters

Evaporators

Centrifuges

Dryers Others

Downstream Processing Market, Technique Analysis



Cell Disruption

Solid-liquid separation

Concentration

Purification Formulation

Downstream Processing Market, Application Analysis



Antibiotic Production

Hormone Production

Antibodies Production

Enzyme Production Vaccine Production

Downstream Processing Market, Regional Analysis

North America



US

Canada Mexico

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil

Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

