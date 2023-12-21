Expected Intention To Float And Admission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertisement

Art Share 002 S.A. is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) formed and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 16, Rue E. Ruppert, L–2453, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Business Register (R.C.S.) under number B 273672 (the " Company ").

Investing in the Offered Shares is connected with a number of risks including, but not limited to, the financial risk resulting from a decline in the price of the Offered Shares and the potential limited liquidity of the Offered Shares. With all investment decisions it is necessary to define future profit and assess the risk connected with it. Investing in the Offered Shares implies the risk of losing part or all the invested funds, and even the necessity of incurring additional costs. The Risk Factors set out in the Prospectus, once published, should be reviewed, and evaluated in full by any prospective investor prior to making any investment decision.

Announcement of Intention to Float on the ARTEX MTF

Art Share 002 (" Art Share 002 ", or the " Company ”) today announces its intention to undertake an initial public offering (the " IPO " or the " Offer ") and intends to apply for listing and admission of its Offered Shares on ARTEX MTF (the " Proposed Admission ").

The sole underlying Artwork held by the Company is the 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer' by Francis Bacon (the“ Artwork ”). This masterpiece by Francis Bacon is part of a unique series of five Dyer portrait triptychs created by Bacon between 1963 and 1969 at the pinnacle of his artistic career. The portrait, which holds historical significance as the first in the series featuring Dyer, Bacon's greatest muse, achieved a record auction sale of $52 million in May 2017.

The Company is a securitisation vehicle governed by the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, facilitating the public offering of ordinary shares in the Artwork. Its principal activity is to hold and securitise the Artwork as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Potential Offer Highlights

Should Art Share 002 proceed with an IPO, it is expected that the Offer would be comprised of ordinary shares of the Company denominated in U.S. dollars and where all cashflows relating to such shares (e.g., purchase, distributions, redemptions) shall be settled in Euro currency. The Offer would be conducted to allow investors to indirectly invest in the Artwork, hence giving investor access to a fraction of the Artwork by way of a securitisation transaction in proportion to their investment.

The Offer should consist of (i) a public offering in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and in Switzerland, including a retail offering and an institutional offering, as well as (ii) a institutional offering to qualified investors in the EEA, the UK and Switzerland.

The Issuer will be submitting a prospectus to the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) ("CSSF"). Once approved by the CSSF, a copy of the Prospectus will be submitted through the Officially Appointed Mechanism tool of Luxembourg and will be available for inspection at and (ii) will be filed for automatic acceptance with SIX Swiss Exchange pursuant to article 54(2) of the FinSA. A copy of the Prospectus will also be available online on Art Share 002's website at subject to certain access restrictions. The approval of the Prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the Offered Shares.

It is recommended that potential investors read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Offered Shares. You are reading information about a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

Enquiries :

Public Relations Adviser to ART Share 002

Margie

Alienor Miens - +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75 - ...

Bertrand Chambenois - +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92 - ...

Investor Relations at ART Share 002 S.A

Name: Fabien Svarnas

Email: ...

