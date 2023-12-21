Tansen Samaroh: A Celebration Of Indian Classical Music In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tansen Samaroh - celebration of Indian classical music

An exquisite fusion of heritage and harmony at Tansen Samaroh

The Majestic Gwalior Fort

Madhya Pradesh Tourism and the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, India are thrilled to unveil the upcoming Tansen Samaroh.

GWALIOR, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A grand celebration of Indian classical music. Scheduled from the 24th to the 28th of December 2023, this event will grace the Tansen Tomb and various venues across Gwalior city, bolstered by the support of Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala Evam Sangeet Academy.Tansen Samaroh stands as an annual festival paying homage to the legendary musician Tansen, a titan in the realm of Hindustani classical music. This year's festivities promise an enthralling experience for music aficionados, featuring renowned artists from around the nation.Mian Tansen, originally named Ramtanu Misra, was a distinguished composer, musician, and vocalist renowned for numerous compositions. He also revolutionized the plucked rabab, a lute-like instrument of Central Asian origin. A prominent member of the Navaratnas (nine jewels) at the court of Mughal Emperor Jalal ud-din Akbar, he earned the honorific title "Mian," signifying a learned individual.His biography, steeped in musical lore, recounts remarkable tales-his fabled ability to summon rain through Raga Megh Malhar and illuminate lamps with the mythical Raga Deepak. Legends also narrate his affinity for calming wild animals, communicating with them effortlessly. One tale speaks of pacifying a fierce white elephant through song, allowing the emperor to ride it. Legend further insinuates that Tansen's melodies had such power that candles spontaneously lit up in Akbar's court.The festival will feature a diverse array of performances, including vocal recitals, instrumental solos, and duets, captivating audiences with the captivating melodies and intricate rhythms of Indian classical music, performed by industry maestros.Beyond these captivating performances, Tansen Samaroh is set to host interactive workshops and panel discussions, offering music enthusiasts a platform to engage with experts and delve into the profound heritage of Indian classical music. Attendees will immerse themselves in the various ragas, talas, and improvisational techniques integral to this ancient art form.Tansen Samaroh symbolizes a celebration of the timeless allure and depth of Indian classical music. This festival aims to preserve and promote cultural heritage while spotlighting talented artists' skills. It acts as a catalyst, welcoming music enthusiasts from all walks of life to partake in this musical extravaganza.Open to music lovers of all ages and backgrounds, whether seasoned connoisseurs or curious beginners, this festival assures an enriching experience for all.

