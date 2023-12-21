Wine Country Network Launches Whisky Mogul Media Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whisky Mogul Media will release the "World Book of Whisky" Magazine and has reengineered the launch of the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge.

- Christopher J DaviesBROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced the launch of a new business division, Whisky Mogul Media.Whisky Mogul Media will release the "World Book of Whisky" Magazine, an elegant, online, print-on-demand publication. It aims to explore global whisky regions, introducing the people behind the products and showcasing delicious culinary pairings with whisky. The first issue will premiere in January 2024.Whisky Mogul Media has reengineered the launch of the Global Whisky Challenge, the world's first whisky competition to evaluate whiskies made within three geographical regions. The Global Whisky Challenge will define excellence in whiskies worldwide. The 2024 competition will organize three distinct tastings in Denver, Colorado.The Global Whisky Challenge aims to define excellence in whisky production worldwide and permit distillers of all sizes from all locations to compete globally. Winning this prestigious award will enable brands to stand out globally.A seasoned team of U.S. and International spirits judges will taste whiskies double-blind, scoring products based on 100 points using a proprietary rating system. The competition exclusively uses the NEAT TM professional spirits evaluation glass to highlight the true character and assess the quality of every spirit.Judges will taste top-scored products and select one "Best of Show" 1st place winner at each competition. The senior tasting panel will conduct a fourth and final tasting to recognize excellence and name the 2024 Global Whisky Champion.For details, visit Globalwhiskychallenge.###Attn: EditorsChristopher J Davies, CEO and Co-Founder, is available for Zoom and in-person interviews. Media should email requests to ...2024 Global Whisky Challenge-OverviewPart One: U.K. and European WhiskyWe cordially invite all U.K. and European whisky producers to enter their top whiskies!Competition Dates: April 13-14, 2024Location: Denver, ColoradoEntry Fee: USD 400Online Entries: Open Now!This edition will focus exclusively on U.K. (Scottish, British, and Irish) and European-made whisky.A select team of U.S. and UK-certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days.-------------------------------------------Part Two: Asian and Oceana WhiskyCompetition Dates: May 11-12, 2024Location: Denver, ColoradoEntry Fee: USD 400This edition will focus exclusively on Japanese, Asian, and Oceana-made whisky. Japanese whisky has received significant kudos in the last decade. Taiwan, Australia, Tasmania, and New Zealand premium whisky also shows considerable promise.A select team of U.S. and Japanese-certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days.-------------------------------------------Part Three: US, Canada, Mexico WhiskeyCompetition Dates: June 8-9, 2024Location: Denver, ColoradoEntry Fee: USD 400Online Entries: Now open!This edition will focus exclusively on American, Canadian, and Mexican-made whisky. We have expanded categories to include American Single Malt Whiskey, Single Cask, and Special Barrel Finished Whiskey and Bourbon.A select team of U.S.-certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days.Global Whisky Challenge Benefits:Winners will receive digital medals/certificates for Best of Show, Best of Class, Best of Region, Best of Country, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. Physical die-cast medals, award plaques, and laser-engraved barrelheads will also be available.-------------------------------------------World Global Whiskey 2024 FinalCompetition date: June 10, 2024Location: New York, NYOur senior judges will again taste the top three winners (Best of Show) from the competitions. The judges will select the Global Whisky Challenge World Champion.Additional Benefits to the Global Whisky Challenge World Champion:.Special iconic 18-inch sculptured award for display at the Global Champion's distillery.Prominent feature in the "World Book of Whisky" Annual Magazine and Wine Country International ®Magazine.For updates, visitAbout The Competition Organizers:Wine Country Network, Inc. was founded in 2002 as the publisher of Wine Country International® magazine, an artistic, photography-intense publication showcasing wine, spirits, and cuisine worldwide. The company has grown to become a global leader in producing these world-famous beverage competitions:.Denver International Spirits Competition.Denver International Wine Competition.Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition.North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.Canned Challenge.Tequila Mezcal Challenge.Global Whisky ChallengeComing soon! The World Book of Whisky magazineIn January 2024, Wine Country Network will leverage its twenty-one years of publishing expertise to launch the World Book of Whisky annual magazine. This new publication will focus on the global whisky industry with new product profiles, ratings, and profiles on the people behind the products.

