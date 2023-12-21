'Tis The Season: Avoiding Tech Toy Terrors Of The Cybersecurity Kind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Share joy, not personal information. Keeper Security offers best practices for protecting privacy and staying safe this holiday season.

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season brings with it the joy of gifting, and there's a special magic in presenting loved ones with the latest technology. From innovative gadgets that spark creativity to interactive devices that bring families together, tech toys can add an extra layer of excitement and wonder to the festivities. Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, aims to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding personal data and privacy as we navigate the festivities this year.The holidays are a time when cybercriminals are particularly active, taking advantage of the hustle and bustle to exploit individuals who have let their guard down.“As we embrace the joy of gift-giving during the holiday season, it's critical to recognize the inherent risks that come with tech gadgets. From data collection to vulnerabilities, these devices can be a serious existential threat to the privacy and security of children and families,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“Everyone should take concrete steps to secure their home networks and tech gadgets to ensure the magic of the holiday season doesn't compromise online safety.”As part of its commitment to user safety, Keeper strongly advises consumers to take the following precautions whether setting up a new toy or welcoming visitors into the home:Protect New Devices: Most IoT devices arrive with factory-preset passwords that are meant to be changed immediately. Create a strong and unique password for each device's related account using uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters. A password manager will help generate complex passwords and securely store them in an encrypted vault, simplifying the process.WiFI Network Security: Ensure that the family WiFi network is protected with a strong password, change the network name so it's not the default, turn on the router's encryption which you can enable in settings, and regularly update the router's software to install new security patches. If you need to share the WiFi password, do so through an encrypted sharing tool such as Keeper's One-Time Share and change the password after guests have left.Review Privacy Settings: When checking privacy settings for new toys, ensure data collection is limited and complies with regulations, and review permissions to safeguard against unnecessary access to features like cameras or microphones. Enable data deletion options where available.Update Firmware and Software: Ensure that smart toys are running the latest firmware and software updates. Manufacturers regularly release updates to patch security flaws that could be exploited by cybercriminals. Go into the settings to manually update or turn on automatic updates.Use Parental Controls: By activating and customising parental controls, you can manage access to age-appropriate content, limit online interactions and mitigate potential risks associated with bad actors seeking to bully or exploit.Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: Implementing MFA is a proactive measure to ensure that only authorised users can control and interact with a toy or device, minimising the risk of unauthorised access or tampering by malicious actors.Communicate and Educate the Kids: Research conducted by Keeper found that 30% of parents have never spoken to their children about cybersecurity. Open the lines of communication among the family about practising good cyber hygiene, only engaging with age-appropriate content and establishing healthy limits on screen time.To mitigate the privacy, safety and security risks associated with new tech gifts, it's essential for consumers to be aware of the data practices of each tech toy, update device settings to enhance security and stay informed about potential vulnerabilities. By staying vigilant and informed, we can ensure that the holiday spirit extends to a secure and privacy-conscious digital experience for ourselves and our loved ones.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.Learn more: KeeperSecurityFollow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube

