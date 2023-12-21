Revealing UK's Spam Call Hotspots In 2023 And Future AI Telecommunication Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The study provides a comprehensive overview of the top UK spam area codes, mobile networks and their monthly distribution.

- Alberto Edroso JarneLONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Despite ongoing efforts to combat nuisance calls, the UK continues to grapple with the challenge of spam calls. UnknownPhone , in conjunction with its Call Blocker app, has conducted an extensive data study for 2023, revealing the most prolific origins of spam calls across the UK. The study, analysing over 5.5 million unsolicited calls, provides a comprehensive overview of the top spam area codes, mobile networks, types of unsolicited calls, and their monthly distribution.Top UK Cities Identified as Major Sources of Spam Calls in 2023The study provides a revealing look at UK cities that are major contributors to spam calls. London leads the way with its 020 area code, responsible for 15.33% of all spam calls. This is followed by Greater Manchester (0161 area code) contributing 6.42%, and Leeds (0113 area code) at 2.51%. These statistics underscore the significant role that these urban centres, along with others like Liverpool (1.88%), Glasgow (1.83%), and Birmingham (1.66%), play in the proliferation of spam calls across the country.Analysis of Top Spam Mobile Networks in the UK for 2023The 2023 data study reveals interesting trends in the mobile networks most frequently associated with spam calls in the UK. Sky, with the area code 07359, and Three Network, particularly with the area code 07477, are at the forefront, each accounting for 0.55% of total spam calls.Notably, smaller mobile networks such as Vectone (07451, 0.47%) and Citrus (07893, 0.44%) also emerge as substantial contributors to spam calls. This is particularly interesting given their smaller size in the market, suggesting that spammers are not limited to the major networks for their activities.Other networks like BT, O2, and Virgin Mobile also appear in the data, but the prominence of Sky and Three Network, along with the notable presence of Vectone and Citrus, provides a clear picture of the diverse range of networks being utilised for spam calls in the UK.Disturbing Trend in Types of Unsolicited Calls in the UK for 2023The 2023 data study reveals a worrying pattern in the types of unsolicited calls plaguing UK residents. Throughout the year, scam calls consistently comprised over 50% of all unsolicited calls, peaking at 50% in months like January, April, and December. This alarming trend underscores the growing issue of scam calls in the UK.Sales calls were the second most common type of unsolicited call, fluctuating around 30% throughout the year. The predominance of scam calls may be linked to the increasing use of caller ID spoofing techniques. Spoofing allows scammers to disguise their identity.Monthly Trends in Unsolicited Calls Throughout 2023The data shows a gradual increase in the percentage of unsolicited calls as the year progresses, with November recording the highest at 10.42%. This is followed closely by October and September, with 9.58% and 9.53% respectively.The year started with January seeing 7.48% of unsolicited calls, and this figure steadily rose over the months. The summer months of May and June also saw a significant increase, with 8.43% and 8.22% respectively. This trend indicates not only the persistent issue of unsolicited calls but also a concerning escalation towards the end of the year.Looking Ahead: Anticipating New Challenges in 2024As we move into 2024, the landscape of unsolicited calls is expected to evolve with new challenges, particularly with the advancement of AI technologies. Alberto Edroso Jarne, Founder and CEO of Unknown Phone, expresses deep concern over this trend.“A notable shift may occur with the integration of AI in spam calls. The use of deepfake technology for voice phishing is particularly concerning, as it can make calls alarmingly believable”.Alberto Edroso Jarne emphasises the importance of proactive measures:“To counter these threats, heightened public awareness is crucial, particularly among vulnerable groups like the elderly. Advanced call blocking technologies and continuous vigilance against unsolicited communications will be key in protecting against these evolving scams”.Essential Tips to Avoid Scam CallsHere are some key tips:1.Beware of Spoofed Calls: If you're unsure about a caller's legitimacy, end the call and call back using a number you trust.2.Hang Up on Suspicious Calls: If a call seems dubious or the caller pressures you for information, it's best to simply hang up.3.Never Share Personal Details: Be cautious about sharing any personal or financial information over the phone, especially if the call was unsolicited.4.Report Scam Calls: Help combat scam calls by reporting them to authorities like Ofcom. Sharing your experience on platforms like“Unknown Phone” can also help.Methodology1.The study aimed to identify the primary origins of spam-like activity in Great Britain.2.Data was sourced from UnknownPhone and the app Call Blocker, which registered a total of 5,501,890 unsolicited calls in 2023.3.The analysis covered four key areas: Top Spam Area Codes, Top Spam Mobile Networks, Types of Unsolicited Calls, and Unsolicited Calls per Month.4.Insights included the identification of the most prolific area codes and mobile networks as sources of spam, the nature of these calls, and their monthly distribution.5.The data, collected in December 2023 and rigorously verified for accuracy, provide a comprehensive overview of the UK's spam call landscape for the year; the full data set is available here and is accurate as of the collection date.About Unknown PhoneFounded in 2011, Unknownphone is at the forefront of combating scam and spam calls in the UK. Renowned for its Call Blocker app (available for Android and iPhone), Unknown Phone provides an effective solution for users to identify and block unwanted calls with ease.The platform, led by Telecommunications Expert specialising in Consumer Protection, Alberto Edroso Jarne, is committed to building a community-driven resource to find out who called you. It enables users to share and access information about unknown numbers without needing to register with an email, playing a crucial role in safeguarding against phone-based fraud.

