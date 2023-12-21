Lava Launches New 5G Smartphone With 6.78-Inch Display, 8GB RAM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone -- Storm 5G, with a 6-78-inch display and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone will be available in two colour variants -- Gale Green and Thunder Black at a special introductory price of Rs 11,999 with select bank offers. It will go on sale starting December 28 on Amazon and the Lava e-store.

"The Lava Storm 5G is tailored to meet these demands head-on. With its MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and a cutting-edge 50MP+8MP camera setup, the Storm 5G is not just a device; it's a statement," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Storm 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080, boasting an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, providing seamless gaming performance due to its powerful processor. It comes with a segment-best 8GB RAM for a lag-free user experience that is expandable up to 16GB, making it a perfect companion for avid gamers, the company said.

It comes with 128GB storage, providing ample storage for games, apps, and multimedia content. The device features a large 17 (6) FHD+ IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support that cut blur in animations, providing a crystal clear and lag-free viewing experience during gaming or while watching videos.

The smartphone boasts a premium glass back design, with a 50MP along with an 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera and a 16MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage, supplemented by 33W Fast Charging.

--IANS

shs/uk