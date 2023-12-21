Britain’s NHS to face major disruption as junior doctors launch new strike

(MENAFN) Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is anticipated to encounter another significant disruption in delivering medical services as junior doctors, constituting 50 percent of the medical workforce, commenced a new phase of strike action on Wednesday.



Junior doctors, affiliated with the British Medical Association (BMA), are participating in a 72-hour strike across England due to an ongoing pay dispute.



The strike initiated at 7:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.



Following the three-day action, a more extended six-day full walkout is scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 9. This totals 216 hours of action, a duration that the British Medical Association (BMA) has noted will constitute the "longest strike in NHS history."



The British Medical Association (BMA) has stated that their objective is to attain full pay restoration to counteract the significant decline in pay experienced by junior doctors since the fiscal year 2008-2009.



Before the commencement of the strike, NHS England cautioned about the potential for "severe disruption" at a time when healthcare services are "already under significant winter pressure."



"When you factor in the Christmas and New Year break, these strikes will prolong that period of reduced activity and it also puts the health service on the back foot into the new year, which is a time where we see demand start to rise significantly," he further mentioned in the declaration issued on Tuesday.



As per the country's health service, over the course of more than a full calendar year of action, strikes have led to the rescheduling of more than 1.1 million inpatient and outpatient appointments.

