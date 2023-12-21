Totalenergies Contributes To 10Th Bifipv Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TotalEnergies was a platinum sponsor of the 10th BifiPV workshop, hosted in Qatar in early December 2023. This significant event, in collaboration with QEERI, focused on the latest developments in desert bifacial photovoltaic (PV) technology, bringing together a diverse group of experts to explore emerging trends and challenges.

Bifacial photovoltaic panels, capable of generating electricity from both front and rear surfaces, are at the forefront of solar innovation. The workshop attracted over 30 participants from esteemed institutions like QEERI, ISC Konstanz, NREL, CEA-INES, SERIS, and Atamostec.

Discussions spanned the shift towards bifacial crystalline silicon PV modules, now comprising over 30% of the market, and delved into innovations in solar cell technology, bifacial advancements, and integrated yield modeling. TotalEnergies' active participation and support for the workshop demonstrated its commitment to renewable energy, especially in regions with challenging climates like Qatar. The energy Company's experts, Damien Cosme, Solar R&D Project Leader, and Dr. Arttu Tuomiranta, R&D Theme Leader for PV System Simulation, presented their groundbreaking research. Cosme's work on performance loss analysis and Tuomiranta's exploration of energy yield assessment for railroad-integrated photovoltaics offered valuable insights into optimizing PV technology in desert conditions.

Yousef Al Jaber, Vice President of Innovation and Change Management, and Director of TotalEnergies Research Center Qatar, emphasised the significance of the event:“Embracing technologies like bifacial PV is essential, especially in Qatar's climate. Our support for the BifiPV Workshop reflects our goal to collaborate with organisations focused on a sustainable future. We're excited to continue our support for QEERI's efforts in environmental and energy research, contributing significantly to the sector's progress.”