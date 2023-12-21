QND An Occasion To Affirm Belonging And Pride: Kahramaa President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari has said Qatar National Day is an occasion to affirm the spirit of belonging and pride in an embodiment of the highest meanings of solidarity and loyalty.

In remarks to QNA on the occasion of Qatar National Day, Eng. Al Kuwari said that the achievements made by Qatar over the past decades constitute the base from which the State continues progress towards the latest forms of development; noting the significance of Qatar's local and global role in achieving great social gains and a greater modern development.

Qatar National Day is an occasion to highlight the fruit of a full year of giving and dedication that enhances the continuation of the process of construction and progress, and reflects the commitment to achieving a better life for all, under the wise leadership and its lofty vision in support of continuity and stability, he added.

Eng. Al Kuwari noted that Kahramaa attaches great importance to the next stage which will provide solutions to make Qatar a more sustainable country that keeps pace with technological development, stressing the importance of unity among individuals and institutions in supporting the process of progress and prosperity.