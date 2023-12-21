Rain Forecast Friday, Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – A relatively cold day is forecast across most regions of the Kingdom on Thursday. However, moderate temperatures are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The Jordan Meteorological Department warns of potential reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in eastern regions. Nighttime visibility might also decrease due to fog and low-lying clouds, especially over the northern highlands. There's also a risk of slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.On Friday, the Kingdom will gradually come under the influence of a cold, humid air mass, associated with an air depression. This will lead to a slight drop in temperatures and an increase in humidity levels. The weather will remain relatively cold in most areas, with pleasant temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected, particularly in the north and center, with morning rain showers likely in northern parts.By evening, the weather turns colder with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Rain showers are anticipated in the north, extending to central regions overnight. Southwesterly winds will be active, with gusts sometimes exceeding 50 km/hour, causing dust to stir.On Saturday, temperatures will continue to fall, settling slightly below the seasonal average. The weather will be cool and partly cloudy to cloudy in most regions. Intermittent rain is expected in the north and center, and to a lesser extent in the northeast.Rainfall in the north could be heavy at times. Active westerly winds, with strong gusts sometimes over 60 km/h, will raise dust in desert areas. As night approaches, the weather gets colder with limited rain chances, mainly in the northern and northeastern regions. Winds will shift to a moderate to active southwesterly direction.On Sunday, the Kingdom will experience cold weather in most areas and pleasant conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at low altitudes, with rain showers expected in the north and center, tapering off in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate westerly.Temperature Ranges:Eastern Amman: 16 - 6 CWestern Amman: 14 - 4 CNorthern Highlands: 13 - 5 CSharah Heights: 15 - 4 CBadia Areas: 18 - 6 CPlains Areas: 17 - 6 CNorthern Jordan Valley: 24 - 11 CSouthern Jordan Valley: 26 - 15 CDead Sea: 25 - 14 CGulf of Aqaba: 24 - 14 C