Houston's Biggest New Year's Eve Silent Disco Ball Drop Party Is Back

Tickets are now on sale for Daley Sports Club annual New Year's Eve celebration featuring a silent disco, balloon drop, champagne toast and more!

- Amber SolettiHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Those looking for New Year's Eve Parties in Houston need look no further. Houston's biggest annual New Year's Eve event is back for its second year at the new Houston venue, Daley Sports Club (formerly Brass Tap Midmain) - located at 922 Holman Street Suite A.Tourists and locals alike are invited to join the celebration set to take place on Sunday, December 31st from 10 pm to 2 am.Entertainment starting at 10 pm will include a silent disco powered by Quiet Events who will be showcasing three of their top Houston DJs spinning three different genres of music (EDM/Top 40, Hip-Hop/R&B, and 80s/90s/2K) streaming through colored LED, wireless headsets for the ultimate New Year's Eve Silent Disco experience. Performing DJs include Proper Savage, and DJ duo Know Us.“This event sold out last year, and was one of the top New Year's Eve Parties in Houston ," says Intellectual Blonde Events Founder, Amber Soletti. "Silent discos are great because people can literally dance to their own beat and sing out loud without any inhibitions. It's also quite social, you can easily slip off your headphones and talk to the person next to you without screaming at the top of your lungs over loud music. We expect another great turn-out as we continue to host the best Houston New Year's Eve Parties in the city."Guests must be 21 and older to attend this ticketed event. Admission includes; silent disco entertainment, party favors, jello shots, a complimentary champagne toast, and balloon drop at midnight. The kitchen will be serving their full menu till 1 am and featured drink specials will run from 10 pm to 2 am.Ticket prices start at $30 and will be $40 the night of the event. Tickets to Houston's #1 New Year's Eve Celebration can be purchased at .About Quiet EventsFounded in August 2012, Quiet Events® offers city-dwellers and tourists of all ages and orientations an innovative club and party experience like none other. The company has over 20,000 headsets and offers headphone rentals across the US and produces Quiet Clubbing Parties, Tours, and Events in the Tri-state (NY, NJ, CT), Austin, Dallas & Houston TX, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, CA, and Ottawa, CAN. Great for any occasion, (partying solo, with friends, birthday celebrations, a girl's night out) Quiet Events are hosted at clubs, lounges, outdoor venues and even on subways. Events are hosted almost weekly and run $25-50.00, depending on the theme. Quiet Events® is a subsidiary of Klear Sky Management Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Queens, NY. For more information visit QuietEvents.

