Prospects Uncertain For Semiahmoo Andion RNG Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Semiahmoo Andion RNG Project Faces Uncertainty

The Clean Air Alliance of Canada Logo

Semiahmoo Andion Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Project Faces Uncertainty with Andion's apparent Withdrawal from the North American Waste to Methane Market

- The Clean Air Alliance of CanadaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The unexpected withdrawal of Andion Global Inc. from the North American Waste to Methane Market has sent shockwaves through the industry, leaving the Semiahmoo Andion Renewable Natural Gas Project in a potential state of disarray. The apparent departure of key personnel, including former CEO F. Phillip Abrary, Eric Streeter, Carlo Valente, Daniele Chiodini, Michelle Chambers, Edward (Ted) Jones, Dragan Strujic, and Raffaella Invernizzi, who were removed from the Andion Global website over the weekend of December 16/17, leaves many unanswered questions.The Clean Air Alliance of Canada , a vigilant advocate for environmental responsibility, had consistently questioned the credibility of Andion's claims in relation to the organic waste conversion project with SFN. A spokesperson from the Alliance commented, "The intense scrutiny and detailed inquiries into the recent Metro Vancouver Air Permit application for the Semiahmoo / Andion RNG Project revealed significant concerns about financial responsibility and accountability for the project. It appears that these challenges became insurmountable for Andion, leading to their sudden exit from the North American market and the removal of their Vancouver headquarters from the map."The Semiahmoo RNG project faced controversy due to its proximity to residential areas, businesses, schools, and seniors' facilities. Questions were raised regarding the proposed discharge of 40 tons of toxic gases annually near these sensitive areas, recreational facilities, and in the local SFN community. Further discord arose from the air dispersion report by Tetra Tech (JUNE 5, 2023 REV01 FILE: 704-SWM03183-03), which downplayed expected odors as exceeding acceptable levels mainly in fall and winter when it wouldn't be a nuisance as residents stay in and windows wouldn't be open, a claim contested by local residents and that ignores the wide adoption of HRV continuous ventilation systems in modern homes which would draw in polluted air 24/7.Adding to the project's controversies was the mystery surrounding permit application GVA1202 from Semiahmoo RNG GP Corp., a separate entity with shared directors with Andion at the time of its submission. The removal of these Directors under unexplained circumstances from Andion has raised eyebrows, and a Freedom of Information request to Metro Vancouver for clarification of the relationship between all these different corporations remains unanswered at the time of this release."We have sought statements from all involved parties including Jonas Martin-Löf CEO Andion Global, Nicholas Watkins of White Cloud, F. Phillip Abrary and Eric Streeter of Semiahmoo RNG GP Corp., Chief Harley Chappell of Semiahmoo First Nation, Kathy Preston of Metro Vancouver and The Honourable Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay Member of Parliament, South Surrey regarding the future of the Semiahmoo RNG project," stated a spokesperson for The Clean Air Alliance of Canada. "As of now, no official comments have been received. The community anxiously awaits clarification, with many hoping that this controversial renewable "natural" gas project will be shelved, offering a much-needed reprieve this holiday season and a reason to celebrate ."View this Press Release online hereDownload the Header Image here

Press Office

The Clean Air Alliance of Canada

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram