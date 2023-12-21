Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Launches One Click UPI Autopay For Sips

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 20, 2023: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and investment manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has launched the UPI AutoPay feature for SIP payments by investors. The UPI AutoPay option, facilitated by NPCI, enables an investor to start an SIP using UPI Autopay in just â€œone clickâ€.



With the UPI AutoPay feature, an existing or new investor can create e-mandates using any UPI application, allowing for hassle-free management of recurring payments. A predefined SIP amount will be automatically debited from the investorâ€TMs bank account on the specified date of the month post registration.



UPI AutoPay is a safe and user-friendly method for recurring payments. It allows real-time registration of payment mandates instantly and facilitates easy and immediate transactions. As it is a paperless process, it eliminates the need for documentation and paperwork. It also ensures SIP payments are not missed and removes the need for setting up reminders.



Mr. A. Balasubramanian, CEO and MD of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, â€œThe UPI AutoPay option is a significant leap towards simplifying and securing the investment process. This innovation not only enhances the convenience of recurring payments but also reinforces our commitment to providing our investors with cutting-edge financial solutions. This initiative aligns with the mutual fund industry's move towards digitization, marking a significant advancement in the way investors manage their SIPs. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our valued investors.â€





About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited



Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was incorporated in the year 1994. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the promoters and major shareholders of the Company.



ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. ABSLAMC also operates multiple alternate strategies including Portfolio Management Services, Real Estate Investments and Alternative Investment Funds. ABSLAMC is one of the leading asset managers in India, servicing around 7.89 million investor folios with a pan India presence across 290 plus locations and a total AUM of Rs. 3,235 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 under its suite of Mutual Fund (excluding domestic FoFs), Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds, Offshore and Real Estate offerings.



About Aditya Birla Capital Limited



Aditya Birla Capital Limited (â€œABCLâ€) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.



With subsidiaries/JVs that have a strong presence across Protecting, Investing and Financing solutions, ABCL is a financial solutions group that caters to the diverse needs of its customers across their life cycle. Powered by about 42,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,403 branches, more than 2,00,000 agents / channel partners and several bank partners.



As of September 30, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of over Rs. 4 lakh Crore with a consolidated lending book of about Rs 1.09 lakh Crore through its subsidiaries and joint ventures.



Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, our businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors â€“ metals, pulp and fibre, chemicals, textiles, carbon black, telecom, cement, financial services, fashion retail and renewable energy. Today, over 50% of Group revenues flow from overseas operations that span 41 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.





About Sun Life



Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.34 trillion.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...