'Lord Of The Rings', 'Terminator', 'Charmed' Q&As Among Top Programming At FAN EXPO New Orleans

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 20, 2023 12:52 pm - Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for Nearly 150 Panels Over Three Days Featured at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 5-7

From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO New Orleans presents its collection of nearly 150 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, January 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. There's truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday's 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity guests such as Lord of the Rings standouts Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, "Star Trek" standouts Sonequa Martin-Green ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Michelle Hurd ("Star Trek: Picard") and Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," among others), Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher," "The Walking Dead"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Avengers: Infinity War"), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, "Burn Notice"), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Randy Quaid (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Kingpin) and, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars' "The Mandalorian") will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.

There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq/fanexponeworleans/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

. 5 p.m., Too Many to Count! All the Voices of Tara Strong, Theater #2

. 5:45 p.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater

. 6 p.m., Playing with Power! Chainsaw Man's Sarah Wiedenheft Q+A, Anime Theater

. 6 p.m., The Backstory of Beetlejuice, Fandom Panels Room 271

. 6:15 p.m., Spider-Man Psychology: Untangling Webs with Alex Langley, Gordon Schmidt and Travis Langley, Theater #3

. 6:45 p.m., Turtle Power! Meet the Voices of“TMNT,” Barry Gordon (“Donatello”), Cam Clarke (“Leonardo”), Townsend Coleman (“Michelangelo”) and Rob Paulsen (“Raphael”), Main Theater

. 7 p.m., The State of Fandom with The Weekend Geeks, Creator Stage

Saturday:

. 11 a.m., The Overlook Film Festival, Theater #3

. 11 a.m., Let's Get Some Shoes: Cosplay Footwear!, Cosplay Panels Room 274

. 11 a.m., Taking over the World with Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche, Theater #2

. 11:30 a.m., 100 Years of Magic: Century of the Walt Disney Company, Fandom Panels Room 271

. 11:45 a.m., Women of Sci-Fi with Sonequa Martin-Green, Felicia Day and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater

. 12 p.m., Vamanos: Meet Kathleen Herles, Theater #2

. 12:30 p.m., The Man without Fear: The Legacy of Marvel's Daredevil, Fandom Panels Room 271

. 12:45 p.m., Being Badass with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater

. 1 p.m., From Kirk to Kraglin: Spotlight on Sean Gunn, Theater #2

. 1:15 p.m., Fandom Traveler Trivia, Worshops Room 270

. 1:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Main Theater

. 2 p.m., Sketch Duel: Tom Grummett vs. John Delaney, Creator Stage

. 2 p.m., Take a Vacation with Randy Quaid, Theater #2

. 2:45 p.m., What's the Buzz with Juliette Lewis, Main Theater

. 3 p.m., Whatchu Love? FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplayers, Creator Stage

. 4:15 p.m., Crafting Captivating Comic Book Covers with Clay Mann, Cary Nord, Stephen Platt, and Sway Swaby, Theater #3

. 5 p.m., All Hail Lana Parrilla, Theater #2

. 5:30 p.m., Horror Films of 2023, Fandom Panels Room 271

. 5:45 p.m., The FAN EXPO New Orleans Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Main Theater

. 6 p.m., My Name is Earl: Meet Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee, Theater #2

. 6 p.m., Why is Anime so Good? It's the Characters, Dude, Anime Theater

. 6:15 p.m., Crescent City Paranormal: The Psychology of Ghosts, Theater #3

. 7:30 p.m., The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion, Main Theater (general admission free, upgraded experiences available)

. 8:30 p.m., Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast (18+) with Sweet Sensation Shadowcast & Productions, Theater #3

Sunday:

. 10:45 a.m., Astonishing Adventures with Sean Astin, Main Theater

. 11 a.m., FAN EXPO New Orleans Kids' Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet

. 11 a.m., Let's Fight over the Best Pokémon with YouTube Content Creator Abdallah, Creator Stage

. 11:45 a.m., The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Spotlight on Danny Trejo, Main Theater

. 12 p.m., On Screen to IRL: Translating Characters to Cosplay, Cosplay Panels Room 274

. 12 p.m., Voices of Gaming with Maggie Robertson, Steve Downes and Xander Mobus, Theater #2

. 12:15 p.m., Nerdy Women Taking over the World, Workshops Room 270

. 12:45 p.m., All About Ahsoka with Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto, Main Theater

. 1 p.m., Geeking out with Felician Day, Theater #2

. 1 p.m., You're Yor! Spy x Family Q&A with Natalie Van Sistine, Anime Theater

. 1:45 p.m., One Batch, Two Batch with Jon Bernthal, Main Theater

. 2 p.m., Devil Hunters! Chainsaw Main Cast Q&A with Ryan Colt Levy, Reagan Murdock, and Sarah Wiedenheft

. 2:45 p.m., Boldly Go with Johnathan Frakes and Michelle Hurd, Main Theater

. 3 p.m., Robots in Disguise with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker

. 3 p.m., Cosplay Your Way!, Cosplay Panels Room 274

. 3:15 p.m., Horror Entertainment: We Know what Scares You – and Why!, Theater #3

. 3:45 p.m., A Groovy Panel with Bruce Campbell, Main Theater

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

