Mango Animate Unveils A Video Presentation Maker That Simplifies Design Process

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 20, 2023 8:12 pm - Mango Animate provides users with its video presentation maker (Mango Presentation Maker) which simplifies the presentation creation process. With its drag-and-drop editor, users can add vector elements to convey their message in an engaging way.

Whether created for classes, or business meetings, presentations need to convey important information in an aesthetically pleasing manner while keeping audiences engaged. Mango Animate's video presentation maker (, Mango Presentation Maker (aka Mango PM), provides users with intuitive interfaces and powerful features that do just that.

Users can create their presentations from scratch by importing images, or make use of the abundance of templates available in the video presentation maker. By incorporating cool 3D transitions such as zooming, panning, and rotating, Mango Animate's video presentation maker allows users to create an engaging narrative flow when conveying important information. This helps leave audiences with an immersive experience.

Mango Animate's video presentation maker goes a step beyond traditional presentation makers. Mango PM allows users to add interactive elements to presentations, like background music, audio, text boxes, and more, providing more immersive experiences to their target audiences. For those creating a presentation video for their annual report, Mango PM provides the option to integrate various types of charts to visually represent annual financials. Whether it's polygonal line charts or pie charts, users can choose the one that suits their presentation topic.

Mango Presentation Maker offers different sharing options for users. Once done, users can download their presentations in MP4, PDF, EXE, HTML5, or ZIP formats for offline use. What's more, being aware of the popularity of social media platforms, Mango Animate's video presentation maker allows users to share their unique presentations on Facebook and Twitter by copying the link.

“Mango Presentation Maker provides a diverse range of vector materials, enabling users to craft immersive and interactive presentations tailored to their specific requirements,” Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, says,“We aimed to make Mango Animate both enjoyable and user-friendly. Its video presentation maker proves to be a go-to option for beginners.”

To learn more about the video presentation maker, please visit

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative platform empowering users to easily create lively animated videos and GIFs. With a rich library of free media and templates, it offers accessible tools for diverse uses, from education to marketing, appealing to all ages.