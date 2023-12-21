Atheist CPI-M Govt Minister Praises Pinarayi Vijayan As ‘Karma Yogi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (IANS) It's common knowledge that theoretically, ideologically, and historically Communists oppose God and all forms of religion, but in Kerala things appear to be different as State Minister of Cooperation, VN Vasavan, also a CPI(M) state secretariat member has described Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a 'Karma Yogi'.

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (IANS) It's common knowledge that theoretically, ideologically, and historically Communists oppose God and all forms of religion, but in Kerala things appear to be different as State Minister of Cooperation, VN Vasavan, also a CPI(M) state secretariat member has described Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a 'Karma Yogi'.

Vasavan said this in the capital district while speaking at the ongoing Vijayan-led yatra of the entire state Cabinet on a bus that's stopping at all the 140 Assembly constituencies.

Vasavan said that a late Christian Bishop had said that Vijayan is a gift from God for Kerala.

“It has now been proved that Kerala has wholeheartedly accepted Vijayan and the fact of the matter is that Vijayan is a 'karma yogi',” said Vasavan.

Fearing that his speech could be misreported he said,“I have not compared him to God, all I did was to just echo the statement of the Bishop. But I wish to state that Vijayan is a seasoned and tall political leader who has been widely appreciated due to the way he has been working for the progress of the state.”

--IANS

sg/rad